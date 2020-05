Covid: Priyanka Gandhi urges BJP to stop politics, cites Maharashtra & UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has launched a stinging attack on the BJP accusing them of playing politics even at the time of a pandemic.

She said that BJP is trying to destabilise the govt in Maharashtra even as it struggles to deal with the Covid crisis.

She further said that Congress was not allowed to provide buses for the needy in UP.

Watch the full video for all the details.