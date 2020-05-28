Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conn. State Police Discuss Arrest Of UConn Student Accused Of 2 Murders

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 12:26s - Published
Conn. State Police Discuss Arrest Of UConn Student Accused Of 2 Murders

Conn. State Police Discuss Arrest Of UConn Student Accused Of 2 Murders

Connecticut State Police gave an update to discuss the arrest of Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people and kidnapping a third.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Peter Manfredonia, Connecticut Murder Suspect, Taken Into Police Custody In Maryland After Multi-State Manhunt [Video]

Peter Manfredonia, Connecticut Murder Suspect, Taken Into Police Custody In Maryland After Multi-State Manhunt

Police say 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut student wanted for two murders, was taken into custody in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday night after a multi-state manhunt.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published
UConn Double Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia Arrested In Maryland [Video]

UConn Double Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia Arrested In Maryland

The University of Connecticut student wanted for two murders is now in custody.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published