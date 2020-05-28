Conn. State Police Discuss Arrest Of UConn Student Accused Of 2 Murders
Connecticut State Police gave an update to discuss the arrest of Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people and kidnapping a third.
