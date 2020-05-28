Lady Gaga Drops Catchy 'Sour Candy' Collab with Blackpink | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 hours ago Lady Gaga Drops Catchy 'Sour Candy' Collab with Blackpink | Billboard News Lady Gaga sprinkled some Willy Wonka-style dust on her Little Monsters on Thursday (May 28) with the surprise release of her Blackpink collab, "Sour Candy." 0

