Starmer: PM 'weak' through Cummings saga Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:39s - Published 18 hours ago Starmer: PM 'weak' through Cummings saga Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of Dominic Cummings row, describing him as 'weak'. He further criticised Mr Johnson for preventing government advisers from answering press questions at today's briefing. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

