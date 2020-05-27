Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy's Daily Coronavirus Briefing: May 28, 2020

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 22:41s - Published
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy's Daily Coronavirus Briefing: May 28, 2020

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy's Daily Coronavirus Briefing: May 28, 2020

The governor provides an update on the pandemic and discusses progress being made by the Department of Labor on the unemployment benefits front.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: N.J. Gov. Murphy Offers Latest Update On Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to hold his Wednesday coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m.
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedailyjournal

thedailyjournal.com Gov. Phil Murphy and team will host a press conference on the status of coronavirus in New Jersey beginning at 1 p.… https://t.co/Z3T8LfEAmt 2 hours ago

AsburyParkPress

Asbury Park Press Gov. Phil Murphy and team will host a press conference on the status of coronavirus in New Jersey beginning at 1 p.… https://t.co/Bf8LKPjWOn 2 hours ago

njdotcom

njdotcom N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides daily coronavirus update: How to watch live. (May 28, 2020) https://t.co/ePrJiJ5XjD https://t.co/aQtDHfUZ78 6 hours ago

NJ_Politics

NJ.com Politics N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides daily coronavirus update: How to watch live. (May 28, 2020) https://t.co/CEyOgkeGzI https://t.co/eD19uiACR9 6 hours ago

njdotcom

njdotcom N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides daily coronavirus update: How to watch live. (May 27, 2020) https://t.co/lCCxp1IXEq https://t.co/10Dv6wxKOn 1 day ago

NJ_Politics

NJ.com Politics N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides daily coronavirus update: How to watch live. (May 27, 2020) https://t.co/ipNUdQI08Z https://t.co/q8Z5LuaIe9 1 day ago

NJ_Politics

NJ.com Politics N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides daily coronavirus update: How to watch live at 11 a.m. today (May 26, 2020)… https://t.co/83TvkSCmu6 2 days ago

njdotcom

njdotcom N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides daily coronavirus update: How to watch live at 11 a.m. today (May 26, 2020)… https://t.co/fUHz0bkBJN 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

NJ Gov. Murphy Provides Daily Coronavirus Response Briefing For May 28 [Video]

NJ Gov. Murphy Provides Daily Coronavirus Response Briefing For May 28

Murphy reported 1,261 new coronavirus casesThursday, bringing the statewide total to 157,815.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 57:05Published
New Jersey Urge Residents To Get Tested For COVID-19 To Enhance Data [Video]

New Jersey Urge Residents To Get Tested For COVID-19 To Enhance Data

Gov. Phil Murphy gives daily coronavirus update.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 56:08Published