Comedian Chris Rock to NY Governor: "You bring me joy" Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:32s - Published 39 seconds ago Comedian Chris Rock to NY Governor: "You bring me joy" During New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily briefing, comedian Chris Rock expressed his gratitude for the work being done by the governor saying, "You bring me calm, you know. You bring me joy." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend During Cuomo's live news conference, Rock joined actress Rosie Perez to announce a PSA campaign in the works that will feature them urging New York City residents to wear masks, among other steps, in the effort to allow the nation's largest city to reopen from the lockdown.





