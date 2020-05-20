Donald Trump Applauds Texas Court's Mail-In Voting Ruling

Donald Trump Applauds Texas Court's Mail-In Voting Ruling The Texas Supreme Court recently ruled that a lack of immunity to COVID-19 does not qualify as a disability under state law.

This means that the majority of the state’s citizens will not qualify for mail-in ballots and will have to vote in person during the upcoming elections.

Texas Supreme Court, via Fox News The ruling was a major loss for Texas Democrats who sought mail-in voting as a way of drastically mitigating possible COVID-19 transmission.

According to President Donald Trump, the court’s ruling is a “big win.” Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter To qualify for a mail-in ballot in Texas, voters must either be over 65, away from their home county during the election, in jail or able to claim a disability.