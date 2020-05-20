Donald Trump Applauds Texas
Court's Mail-In Voting Ruling The Texas Supreme Court recently ruled that
a lack of immunity to COVID-19 does not
qualify as a disability under state law.
This means that the majority of the state’s citizens
will not qualify for mail-in ballots and will have
to vote in person during the upcoming elections.
Texas Supreme Court,
via Fox News The ruling was a major loss for Texas Democrats
who sought mail-in voting as a way of drastically
mitigating possible COVID-19 transmission.
According to President Donald Trump,
the court’s ruling is a “big win.” Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump,
via Twitter To qualify for a mail-in ballot in Texas,
voters must either be over 65, away from
their home county during the election,
in jail or able to claim a disability.