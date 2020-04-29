House approves changes to small business aid program

SUFFERED COVID-19 RELATEDLOSSES.IT WOULD GIVE BUSINESSES MOREFLEXIBILITY TO USE FEDERALSUBSIDIES FOR OTHER BUSINESSCOSTS--- AND EXTEND THEPROGRAM FOR FOUR ADDITIONALMONTHS.THE SENATE IS LIKELY TO PASSTHE MEASURE NEXT WEEK.A MAN IS DEAD AND ANOTHER MAN
Representatives from the US House blasted five publicly traded companies for taking Paycheck Protection Program loans meant for small businesses.
MiMedx, Quantum, EVO Transportation & Energy Services,..
In this morning's series of "We're Open Green Country," 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente takes us inside the Coffee House on Cherry Street in Tulsa to see the new changes amid the coronavirus outbreak..