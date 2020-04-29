Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House approves changes to small business aid program

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
House approves changes to small business aid program

House approves changes to small business aid program

The house has passed a measure to modify a new "paycheck protection" program for businesses that have suffered COVID-19 related losses.

It would give businesses more flexibility to use federal subsides for other business costs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SUFFERED COVID-19 RELATEDLOSSES.IT WOULD GIVE BUSINESSES MOREFLEXIBILITY TO USE FEDERALSUBSIDIES FOR OTHER BUSINESSCOSTS--- AND EXTEND THEPROGRAM FOR FOUR ADDITIONALMONTHS.THE SENATE IS LIKELY TO PASSTHE MEASURE NEXT WEEK.A MAN IS DEAD AND ANOTHER MAN



Related news from verified sources

House plans to vote on changes to small business loan program to offer more flexibility

The PPP was part of the $2.2 trillion emergency stimulus package approved in March.
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

House Reps Names, Shames Five Public Companies For Taking PPP Loans Meant For Small Businesses [Video]

House Reps Names, Shames Five Public Companies For Taking PPP Loans Meant For Small Businesses

Representatives from the US House blasted five publicly traded companies for taking Paycheck Protection Program loans meant for small businesses. MiMedx, Quantum, EVO Transportation & Energy Services,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
We're Open Green Country: Coffee House on Cherry Street [Video]

We're Open Green Country: Coffee House on Cherry Street

In this morning's series of "We're Open Green Country," 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente takes us inside the Coffee House on Cherry Street in Tulsa to see the new changes amid the coronavirus outbreak..

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:19Published