Another 2.1M Americans file unemployment

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s
Another 2.1M Americans file unemployment

Another 2.1M Americans file unemployment

New numbers show another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

More than 40 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since the U.S. economy shut down for the pandemic.

AMERICANS FILED FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LASTWEEK.MORE THAN 40-MILLION AMERICANSHAVE FILED FOR FIRST-TIMEUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS SINCE THEU-S ECONOMY SHUT DOWN FOR THEPANDEMIC.ALL TOGETHER-- THAT MEANS THATNEARLY ONE IN FOUR AMERICANSHAVE FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS SINCE MARCH.THE COUNTRY HAS PASSED AN AWFUL




