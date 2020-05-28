Man Killed By Fullerton Police After Stabbing K9 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:19s - Published 44 minutes ago Man Killed By Fullerton Police After Stabbing K9 A man was shot to death by officers after allegedly stabbing a police K9 following a domestic violence incident in Fullerton Wednesday night. Tina Patel reports. 0

