Preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor found in Italy Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 11 minutes ago Preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor found in Italy A perfectly preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor has been discovered in Northern Italy. It was buried underneath a vineyard just north of Verona. 0

