Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Camila Cabello opens up about her OCD 'roller-coaster rides'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Camila Cabello opens up about her OCD 'roller-coaster rides'

Camila Cabello opens up about her OCD 'roller-coaster rides'

Camila Cabello went through "multiple roller-coaster rides" every single day as she coped with her obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatitoNiceToo

C - POP 👑💃 RT @BANGShowbiz: Camila Cabello opens up about her OCD 'roller-coaster rides' #CamilaCabello #CelebrityNews https://t.co/qbaQFAir8w 4 minutes ago

CabelloMagalha

wcruz RT @Z100NewYork: #CamilaCabello opens about about 'relentless' battle with OCD https://t.co/IgkuRwWVoH 9 minutes ago

HenleyNiece

Niece Henley RT @981WKDD: Camila Cabello Opens Up About 'Relentless' Battle With OCD https://t.co/8jJyR6jTv8 10 minutes ago

HenleyNiece

Niece Henley RT @OnAirWithRyan: #CamilaCabello is opening up about her private struggles with OCD and anxiety in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month… 13 minutes ago

tanasmojos

J RT @OnAirWithRyan: .@Camila_Cabello shares it all! https://t.co/40IGDUGXnu 13 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Camila Cabello opens up about her "relentless" battle with anxiety and OCD: https://t.co/AiNal8HjH6 18 minutes ago

Larissa_olicruz

Larissa oliveira RT @JamShowbiz: Camila Cabello has pulled back the curtain on her real life in a hard-hitting new essay, revealing there are no pictures of… 19 minutes ago

TeamCamilaChina

CamilaChinaFansClub💃🏻🇨🇳卡蜜拉中国粉丝团 RT @iHeartRadio: Camila Cabello is opening up about her experience with OCD. ❤️ https://t.co/SYRkqHTGJ0 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Download: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Cuddle Up In Quarantine [Video]

Daily Download: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Cuddle Up In Quarantine

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share a rare look at them cuddling up while quarantining together in Miami. Plus, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:03Published
Camila Cabello teases 'fun little project' [Video]

Camila Cabello teases 'fun little project'

Camila Cabello has revealed she is working on a "fun little project" which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published