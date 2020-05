Jackie Pettyjohn, SEPTA's 'first lady,' has worked as a night shift train engineer for over 30 years

Jackie Pettyjohn has worked as a train engineer for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) for more than 30 years.

Every night, while most people are asleep, Jackie will go to work, making sure that the city's trains are running smoothly.

Although she says the hours are difficult, Jackie, SEPTA's first female engineer, says she can't imagine her life any other way.