All Lanes Open On Walt Whitman Bridge

.TRAFFIC IS ONCE AGAIN MOVINGON THE WALT WHITMAN BRIDGE.
Gossips Blog Walt Whitman Bridge Accident | All Lanes Now Re-Open https://t.co/QJ8OLs587e 2 days ago
dani RT @DRPA_PAandNJ: #WaltWhitmanBridge Update: Crash has all westbound lanes to PA closed. All westbound traffic is being diverted to 676 tow… 3 days ago
DRPA #WaltWhitmanBridge Update: Crash has all westbound lanes to PA closed. All westbound traffic is being diverted to 6… https://t.co/t31s2z6BlO 3 days ago
Westbound Lanes Of Walt Whitman Bridge ClosedA crash caused the closure.