Protests of police killing of George Floyd continue in Minneapolis

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:48s - Published
Protests of police killing of George Floyd continue in Minneapolis continues on Thursday (May 28).

George Floyd Lawyer Ben Crump Says the Killing Proves It's 'Open Season on Black People'

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer is the latest example of a shockingly...
TMZ.com - Published

George Floyd: Minneapolis protests intensify

Thousands took to the streets on a second day of protests over the killing of an unarmed black man by...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.com



tc5mc5

tc5mc5 RT @maxnesterak: Morning after the protests and riots in Minneapolis of the police killing George Floyd. It’s eerie https://t.co/UVF2ltmL7E 32 seconds ago

DAsberry29

D.Asberry RT @Reuters: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the anger over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, by a white poli… 40 seconds ago

TheEvertonian1

TheEvertonian RT @TheCanaryUK: The police killing of George Floyd sparks widespread anger and protests throughout the US. Via @TheCanaryUS https://t.co/… 41 seconds ago

lightangel452

Dibudiaz⁷ RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: Police are using tear gas and stun grenades as major protests continue in Minneapolis in response to the kill… 43 seconds ago

_hellside

Caki. RT @Reuters: Protests in Minneapolis erupted into violence and looting, in a second day of rage over the police killing of a black man name… 2 minutes ago


Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd [Video]

Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd

"There is nowhere in any of our training manuals where kneeling on someone's neck is a proper procedure to quell an arrestee's behavior. That act has set policing back years," said Boston Police..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:41Published
DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police [Video]

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd. Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.' The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published