John Boyega On The George Floyd Killing

The 'Star Wars' actor says he's not 'apologizing' and tells his racist fans to 'f**k off' after he...

British actor John Boyega sounded off on social media, apparently in response to the George Floyd...

b a b y 🐸 How the***are people telling John Boyega to stop swearing on his account because children follow him. ESPECIALLY… https://t.co/tOGqwkEgvp 5 minutes ago

Specs Tv "F**K YOU RACIST WHITE PEOPLE"- JOHN BOYEGA "F**K YOU RACIST WHITE PEOPLE"- JOHN BOYEGA BLAST OUT ON GEORGE FLOYD'… https://t.co/TPeGVqiep5 4 minutes ago

mimee_clothing ✂️ RT @Nsukka_okpa : Goodmorning Twitter NG. You no been come online yesterday? Oya take summary #Okpayarns 1. John Boyega Chop belleful as him… 2 minutes ago