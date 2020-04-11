Global  

Thousands Of Chinese Graduate Students In The US May Be Leaving Soon

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Thousands of Chinese graduate students studying in the US are about to get a nasty shock.

That's because they're about to discover their visas are to be cancelled.

Those already outside the United States will not be allowed to return.

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump’s administration believes the students have links with China’s military.

It's an attempt to clamp down on spying and intellectual property theft that some Chinese nationals are suspected of on US college campuses.

Some 360,000 Chinese nationals who attend US schools generate about $14 billion in economic activity each year, largely from tuitions and other fees.

