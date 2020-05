Nurses in Dorchester, UK among those taking part in nationwide Clap for Carers - but is this the last one? Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published now Nurses in Dorchester, UK among those taking part in nationwide Clap for Carers - but is this the last one? A large crowd of staff came out of the Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester, southwest England, for what could be the final Clap for Carers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A large crowd of staff came out of the Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester, southwest England, for what could be the final Clap for Carers. Nearby residents came out, too, with one local resident saying, "If this is the last one, it won’t stop me honouring the people [key workers] doing all these things." People in the UK have been honouring the efforts of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic by coming out onto the streets to clap at 8pm every Thursday for the last 10 weeks.





