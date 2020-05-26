Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America

Global  

Chris Evans rocketed to fame playing the Marvel superhero Captain America.

Evans recently reveals he originally did not want to take the role, reports CNN.

He states he had been dealing with severe anxiety for several years and questioned his acting pursuit.

On Monday, Evans spoke about his mental health and his first experiences with anxiety.

He says it began around the same time as his major film debut in 2007.

He is thankful he took the role now as his career has blossomed and he is respected in the industry.

