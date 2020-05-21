CLOUD9NER I've chosen star wars battle front 2 as floyeds stream to honor him talk to world 4 his favor light and dark balnce… https://t.co/qSzjm1MwxZ 1 hour ago

ET Canada Check out the trailer for the brand new @starwars #JediTempleChallenge hosted by @ahmedbest https://t.co/kp0FmxCU7b 1 hour ago

Steve B aka KCup's Daddy Take Jedi Training Academy, add Legends of the Hidden Temple, sprinkle on some GUTS and Double Dare- You'd have an… https://t.co/7awqaaD1X4 57 minutes ago

Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿VOTE New Star Wars Game Show For Kids Is Like Double Dare With Jar Jar Binks https://t.co/Ybhmw4k2hO #SmartNews 45 minutes ago

Cory “Childish Latino” Lara RT @agentbizzle : VERY excited to announce that I got to write a bunch of jokes for this show - which was a dream come true as a huge Star W… 32 minutes ago

Tomas 🇸🇰 RT @RottenTomatoes : The Force meets Legends of the Hidden Temple in the first trailer for the new Star Wars Kids game show #JediTempleChall … 24 minutes ago

TheOnlyARS RT @IGN : Check out the trailer for the new Star Wars game show for Padawans, Jedi Temple Challenge: https://t.co/xVJqCZUK6X 2 minutes ago

Josh RT @SaveBattlefront : Let’s show them how much we want Ventress in the game! Sign the petition!👇 https://t.co/eQDrkIxTT9 Retweet! @EA @EA_DI … 2 minutes ago