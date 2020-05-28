Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims Irate, Demands Investigation After Claiming Republican Lawmaker Hid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims Irate, Demands Investigation After Claiming Republican Lawmaker Hid COVID-19 Diagnosis
Howard Monroe reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus

PA state Rep. Brian Sims released a Facebook video calling out Republican members he said withheld...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MisfitTech

Banana2000 RT @CBSPhilly: Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims irate, demands investigation after claiming Republican lawmaker hid coronavirus diag… 2 minutes ago

SylviaGomezT2

Sylvia Gomez RT @nytimes: Democrats in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives on Thursday accused Republicans of keeping a lawmaker’s positive coronavi… 2 minutes ago

DalTexDave

Dave Abe M. 🌊🌀🌨👠👠🌪🌬🌊👟 RT @CNNnewsroom: Brian Sims, a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania State House, says a GOP lawmaker withheld results of a positive corona… 2 minutes ago

sandyince50

Sandra Ince RT @CNNPolitics: Democratic Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Sims says his "Republican colleagues were putting all of our families, all of our s… 7 minutes ago

GPWriter

GP RT @thedailybeast: When Pennsylvania state representative Andrew Lewis revealed that he’d recovered from coronavirus, his Democratic collea… 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims Demands Investigation After Claiming Republican Lawmaker Hid Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims Demands Investigation After Claiming Republican Lawmaker Hid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:46Published
Republican Politician Had COVID-19 For A Week Before Revealing To Collegaues [Video]

Republican Politician Had COVID-19 For A Week Before Revealing To Collegaues

Pennsylvania State Rep. Andrew Lewis revealed he has been infected with COVID-19 and kept it a secret for a week. According to Business Insider, the Republican lawmaker learned that he had COVID-19 on..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published