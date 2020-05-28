Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims Irate, Demands Investigation After Claiming Republican Lawmaker Hid COVID-19 Diagnosis

PA state Rep. Brian Sims released a Facebook video calling out Republican members he said withheld...



Tweets about this Banana2000 RT @CBSPhilly: Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims irate, demands investigation after claiming Republican lawmaker hid coronavirus diag… 2 minutes ago Sylvia Gomez RT @nytimes: Democrats in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives on Thursday accused Republicans of keeping a lawmaker’s positive coronavi… 2 minutes ago Dave Abe M. 🌊🌀🌨👠👠🌪🌬🌊👟 RT @CNNnewsroom: Brian Sims, a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania State House, says a GOP lawmaker withheld results of a positive corona… 2 minutes ago Sandra Ince RT @CNNPolitics: Democratic Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Sims says his "Republican colleagues were putting all of our families, all of our s… 7 minutes ago GP RT @thedailybeast: When Pennsylvania state representative Andrew Lewis revealed that he’d recovered from coronavirus, his Democratic collea… 22 minutes ago