What's Coming to Netflix in June 2020 | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published
What's Coming to Netflix in June 2020 | THR News
What's Coming to Netflix in June 2020 | THR News
sacredgroundzs

sacredgroundzs RT @TELUSsupport: June is almost here! With another month comes another batch of awesome new Netflix original shows and movies! Everyone lo… 2 hours ago

TELUSsupport

TELUS Support June is almost here! With another month comes another batch of awesome new Netflix original shows and movies! Every… https://t.co/fxnxXP3XgO 2 hours ago

VODzillaMag

VODzilla.co RT @VODzillaMag: The Sinner. 13 Reasons Why. The Politician. Dark. RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. What's coming soon to Netflix UK in June:… 2 hours ago

keithlovemovies

Keith Noakes What's Coming to #Netflix (June 2020) https://t.co/aHpNClufZd 2 hours ago

MattyJHewitt

Matty Hewitt RT @MrGuyOwen: Bored of being at home now? Looking for films to watch? Here's the best films coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and… 3 hours ago

MrGuyOwen

MrGuyOwen Bored of being at home now? Looking for films to watch? Here's the best films coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Dis… https://t.co/ezqXU8PexJ 3 hours ago

mmmmurf

Mike Murphy The final season of "Dark" is coming, and that's what really counts. https://t.co/cyBCLobJj4 4 hours ago

BaxFootballGuru

Russell S. Baxter RT @FanSided: .@jdavhill & @sheacorrigan are back with the 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗳 podcast to help you make sense of what's coming to Netflix in June!… 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News [Video]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News

The streamer will launch the final season of the German hit drama on June 27. In the show, that is the day of the apocalypse.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:38Published
Netflix Secures Rights to 'Pokémon' Animated Franchise | THR News [Video]

Netflix Secures Rights to 'Pokémon' Animated Franchise | THR News

The streamer will be the sole U.S. home for new episodes of the long-running franchise beginning in June.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:30Published