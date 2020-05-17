The Premier League sets date for return
The Premier League will resume on the 17th June - behind closed doors, with matches seen on tv.
FootyZone.net RT @PugilistSteve: #FOOTBALL Premier League sets August 2 deadline date as clubs face hectic 39-day fixture sched… https://t.co/W9PJa8Z2PM… 7 minutes ago
Pugilist Steve 🥊 #FOOTBALL Premier League sets August 2 deadline date as clubs face hectic 39-day fixture sched…… https://t.co/MbqSbtjVQb 19 minutes ago
Liverpool News Premier League sets August 2 deadline date as clubs face hectic 39-day fixture schedule https://t.co/bQ0tHUvC4U #lfc 22 minutes ago
Spurs News Premier League sets August 2 deadline date as clubs face hectic 39-day fixture schedule https://t.co/mVEYxYfvlO 32 minutes ago
Everton News Premier League sets August 2 deadline date as clubs face hectic 39-day fixture schedule https://t.co/S2YWnhiNtZ 33 minutes ago
Opanyin Kweku Gyan RT @SirAlexStand: Premier League sets August 2 deadline date as clubs face hectic 39-day fixture schedule https://t.co/Txvce82RTR 36 minutes ago
MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ Premier League sets August 2 deadline date as clubs face hectic 39-day fixture schedule https://t.co/Txvce82RTR 43 minutes ago
Pedro Cantu Elizondo RT @FortuneMagazine: It’s official: English Premier League sets return date in June https://t.co/W6w9Yxc73h 44 minutes ago
'Push season back three weeks'The Sunday Supplement panel discuss Newcastle manager Steve Bruce's claim teams will not be ready for the Premier League's proposed return date of June 12 and that the season restart should..