Mitch McConnell Urges Americans To Wear Masks

Mitch McConnell reportedly urged Americans to wear a mask at a Wednesday event in Kentucky.

Business Insider reports he is quoted as saying "you have an obligation." "There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask.

There's no stigma attached to staying six feet apart." McConnell said.

The remarks are a stark contrast to Trump, who has refused to wear one in public.

Trump also recently mocked a reporter who did so at a White House press conference.

Mitch McConnell is the Republican Senate Majority Leader and typically aligned with Trump.

However, McConnell believes wearing a mask is critical in restoring normal life in the US during COVID-19.