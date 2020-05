Videos Showing Racially Charged Incidents Are Taking An Emotional Toll On Americans Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published 10 minutes ago Videos Showing Racially Charged Incidents Are Taking An Emotional Toll On Americans This week, there have been reports on two high-profile racially charged incidents, and for many people, the disturbing videos are taking an emotional toll; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. 0

