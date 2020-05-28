Crowds Gather In Union Square To Protest Police Violence In Response To George Floyd's Death

Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes To George Floyd's FamilyThe Minneapolis police chief has apologized to the family of a recently murdered unarmed black man.
George Floyd died this week after a white officer pinned him down with a knee to the neck.
The..
Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd"There is nowhere in any of our training manuals where kneeling on someone's neck is a proper procedure to quell an arrestee's behavior. That act has set policing back years," said Boston Police..