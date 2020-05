Philadelphians Should Not Plan On Outdoor Dining Next Week, Mayor Kenney Says Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published now Mayor Kenney says a plan is still being worked on. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN PENNSYLVANIA YOU NEED TO HAVESYMPTOMS OR HAVE BEEN IN CLOSECONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHO ISINFECTED.MAYOR KENNEY SAIDRESTAURANTS SHOULD NOT PLAN ONOUTDOOR DINING, THEIMPLEMENTATION OF OUTDOOR DININGIN THE YELLOW FADES IS STILLBEING EVALUATED.MAKING SURE IT'S DONE PROPERLY