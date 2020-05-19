Doctor's advice to families considering theme park visits Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:05s - Published now Doctor's advice to families considering theme park visits With theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios announcing they will reopen in the coming weeks, a Boston Children's Hospital doctor speaks about what the risks are. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MA TV News Doctor's advice to families considering theme park visits - WCVB Boston https://t.co/tdGb1iWFLd 7 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Hospitals warn against delaying ER visits due to COVID-19 fears



Hospitals in the Kansas City metro want parents to know they are taking many steps to keep their families safe if they have to go there. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago