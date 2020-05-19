Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctor's advice to families considering theme park visits

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:05s - Published
Doctor's advice to families considering theme park visits

Doctor's advice to families considering theme park visits

With theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios announcing they will reopen in the coming weeks, a Boston Children's Hospital doctor speaks about what the risks are.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Doctor's advice to families considering theme park visits - WCVB Boston https://t.co/tdGb1iWFLd 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hospitals warn against delaying ER visits due to COVID-19 fears [Video]

Hospitals warn against delaying ER visits due to COVID-19 fears

Hospitals in the Kansas City metro want parents to know they are taking many steps to keep their families safe if they have to go there.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published