Dressed for French Open, Kvitova wins all-Czech crown

Petra Kvitova beats Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-3 in final as sports slowly start to return from coronavirus shutdown.

(SOUNDBITE) (Czech) WORLD NUMBER 12 RANKED WTA PLAYER, PETRA KVITOVA, SAYING: "Most unusual?

The fact that there were only Czech girls in the tournament.

That wasn't unusual for me, we are kind of used to that lately.

But very unusual were of course gloves, face masks, towels not being handed over by ball girls, not shaking hands, but most importantly, that it was without spectators.

The atmosphere wasn't what we are used to, but I think all went well after all.

It was a super tournament.

We saw a lot of talented players.

After all that happened it was an amazing tournament." 14.

(SOUNDBITE) (Czech) WORLD NUMBER 12 RANKED WTA PLAYER, PETRA KVITOVA, ON WEARING THE OUTFIT SHE WOULD HAVE WORN AT THE FRENCH OPEN, SAYING: "It's not a pity, because I have used them.

Even three times.

Of course I like the collection, same as any other from Class="kln">Nike .

Unfortunately, the grand slam was cancelled, but I'm happy there was at least a chance to wear it here.

It's definitely better to play at least this way, than just sit at home." 16.

KVITOVA POSING FOR PHOTOS WITH TROPHY STORY: World number 12 Petra Kvitova returned to court dressed for the French Open but was happy to triumph in the women's draw at an all-Czech tournament on Thursday (May 28) as the sports world starts to slowly return from the novel coronavirus shutdown.

The Prague tournament - played among the top Czech men's and women's players but without fans and with ball boys and girls wearing gloves and face masks - was one of the first after professional tennis was suspended in early March as the world went into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

More tournaments are planned elsewhere, while some exhibition events without fans have already been played in countries such as Germany and the United States.

With the French Open originally set to take place this week, Kvitova wore the clothing collection she had ready for the season's second Grand Slam.

The Prague event was missing world number three Karolina Pliskova and last year's French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

That left Kvitova to take on Karolina Muchova, ranked 26th in the world, in the final where they tapped rackets instead of hands when the match ended.

Kvitova did not drop a set in the three-round tournament, beating Muchova 6-3 6-3 in a rain-delayed match at a tennis club in the Czech capital.

Kvitova's last professional tour tournament was at the Qatar Open in February where she lost in the final to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Going into this week she had said finding rhythm and playing without fans would be the hardest part about returning.

In the men's draw, 20-year-old Michael Vrbensky beat Zdenek Kolar 6-4 6-7(5) 10-8.

The 405th ranked Vrbensky had beaten top seed Jiri Vesely, ranked 65th, in the first round.

(Production: David Cerny / Stefan Haskins)