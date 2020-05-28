City of Sullivan releases renderings for $2.3 million pool project

Only "mobile" one.

The city of sullivan has completed renderings for the community pool.

The renderings include: a new slide...a lilly pad walk to allow folks to walk over the shallow end of the pool... and a rock climbing wall.

The project is currently estimated to cost 2 point 3 million dollars.

The city of sullivan has pledged 1 million to the project.

The pool committee recently applied for a grant from indiana d-n-r to help with expenses.

"without the parnternship of grants of community members coming together and pledging and making financial contributions this isn't going to be possible."

The pool committee is currently working on