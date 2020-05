Kylr Yust lawyers request delay in murder trial, citing COVID-19 Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:33s - Published 57 minutes ago Kylr Yust lawyers request delay in murder trial, citing COVID-19 Attorneys for accused double murderer Kylr Yust filed a motion this week asking for a delay in his trial, arguing the COVID-19 pandemic has "seriously hampered" their ability to provide counsel and interview potential witnesses. 0

