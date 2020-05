The last passengers from Brazil straggled into Miami International Airport before stringent...



Related videos from verified sources Now For Sale At DIA: Face Mask Vending Machines



If you forget your mask at home, Denver International Airport is selling them to travelers. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:20 Published 2 hours ago Reporter Update: Pittsburgh International Airport Safety Measures And Changes In Response To Coronavirus



The Pittsburgh International Airport is projecting a $70 million revenue loss by the end of the year. KDKA's Brenda Waters reports on what safety measures are in place and what you can expect next time.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:28 Published 5 hours ago