St. Paul Neighborhoods Sees Looting Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:21s - Published 4 hours ago St. Paul Neighborhoods Sees Looting Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports live from the St. Paul Midway neighborhood, where stores saw broken windows and looting (). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 28, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this