How to keep your face mask clean

New details -- as face masks become part of our every day life, it's more important than ever to keep them clean!

Waay-31s alexis scott shows you a couple of ways to do it.

Health professionals told me you must clean your mask every day... and there's two ways to do it... either by a bleach solution or by dropping it in the washing machine with the rest of your laundry.

First-- the center for disease control says make sure your hands are clean before taking your mask off or putting it back on.

For masks that are strong enough, you can put them in the washing machine and clean with warm water... or you can hand wash them by mixing 1-thirds cup of bleach and room temperature water.

Let is soak for 5 minutes...rinse with cool water... and let it completely air dry by laying it out in the sunlight... or popping it in the dryer.

One woman i spoke to who makes masks told me the demand for cloth masks is increasing.

She thinks it's because they're customize-able... and easy to clean.

Alexis mcginty, makes face masks "because they can be washed, you don't have to spend on the disposable masks and have to constantly throw those out.

It's a lot more waste with those...where these you can re-wash and re-use it and you know that one is yours because of the way it looks," alexis mcginty isnt the only one making masks.

There's also a group called the north alabama mask makers group where you can find someone to help.

Not shot yet to minimize the amount of germs on your masks.... health professionals say do not place the mask around your neck or head when you're not using it... try to store it in a place where its dry and away and clean daily.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.

