Rochester reacts to Minneapolis situation

Cg: what the minneapolis riots mean to rochester kimt news 3 danny solis is a local artist and activist.

Here's a look at today's aftermath of yesterday's riots in the twin cities... solis quotes dr martin luther king juniors famous words ?

"* a riot is the language of the unheard.

What happened to george floyd say his name is not an anomoly.

Its just the everyday reality for people of color in this country.

Its not a one off, its not an isolated incident and everyone, at least everyone of colors knows that could happen to any given one of us at any given moment in any city and in any state in this country 23 secs if protests begin in rochester ?

*- the olmsted county sheriff's office tells me it always has plans to deal with potential riotous situations ?

"* but it also knows that community members have engaged in peaceful protests with no issues in the past.

Live in rochester annalise thank you annalise.

Rochester police are working with community coordinators as this drama unfolds... chief jim franklin issued a statement within the hour saying in part: this tragedy breaks the bonds of trust between police and community, creating the worst kind of damage to our society.

The heartbreaking death of george floyd is a sobering reminder of how quickly those bonds can be lost.