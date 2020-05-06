Global  

Public Enemy Number movie

Public Enemy Number movie trailer HD - Executive Produced By Ice-T - Plot synopsis: This eye-opening feature documentary digs deeper into the question of why America has kept this half-century-long war by focusing primarily on the policies around marijuana, where it all began.

What were Nixon’s motives for starting the War on Drugs and why did he designate marijuana as one of the most dangerous drugs of all time?

But most importantly, how did it evolve into a self-perpetuating, constantly expanding policy disaster?

Directed by: Robert Rippberger

