Investigation of Floyd's death 'top priority' for DOJ -U.S. Attorney

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald said on Thursday it was "imperative" that the probe into the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis , be "done right and done right the first time, and that is what we going to do."

The United States Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday that it had made a federal investigation into the death of George Floyd a "top priority" and has assigned experienced prosecutors and investigators to the case.

That statement was followed up by MacDonald who urged people to protest peacefully.

She said, "President Trump as well as Attorney General William Barr are directly and actively monitoring the investigation in this case." Four police officers from Minneapolis have been fired over George Floyd's death after a video of the incident surfaced.

It showed Floyd in handcuffs lying face down, groaning for help and repeatedly saying, "Please, I can't breathe," before becoming motionless.

He died in the hospital shortly afterwards.