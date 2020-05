Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Asked Public To Leave His Employees Alone

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over adding fact-checking labels to the president’s tweets.

According to Business Insider, Twitter tagged mail-in ballots tweets as something that needed to be checked.

Dorsey said he’s “ultimately accountable” for Twitter’s actions and asked the public to “leave our employees out of this.” He said: "We'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally.