Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lady Gaga & Blackpink's Epic New Collab, Anuel Gushes Over Fiancé Karol G and More | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Lady Gaga & Blackpink's Epic New Collab, Anuel Gushes Over Fiancé Karol G and More | Billboard News

Lady Gaga & Blackpink's Epic New Collab, Anuel Gushes Over Fiancé Karol G and More | Billboard News

Lady Gaga & Blackpink's Epic New Collab, Anuel Gushes Over Fiancé Karol G and More | Billboard News

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard News [Video]

Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard News

K-pop is officially taking over May, and even some new characters are coming to play.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:11Published
Rosalía Teases Collab 'TKN' With Travis Scott | Billboard News [Video]

Rosalía Teases Collab 'TKN' With Travis Scott | Billboard News

Rosalía then took to Twitter again on Wednesday (May 27) to share a visual teaser of the track, and to reveal that it'll be out Friday (May 29).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:16Published