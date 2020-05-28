Lady Gaga & Blackpink's Epic New Collab, Anuel Gushes Over Fiancé Karol G and More | Billboard News
✦ 𝔼 ℙ ℍ 𝕐 ℕ 𝔸 ♡ 𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔯 𝔠𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔶 😖🍬 RT @Wild949: THIS IS EPIC!! @ladygaga @ygofficialblink
https://t.co/iFRaFevawj 48 minutes ago
Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard NewsK-pop is officially taking over May, and even some new characters are coming to play.
Rosalía Teases Collab 'TKN' With Travis Scott | Billboard NewsRosalía then took to Twitter again on Wednesday (May 27) to share a visual teaser of the track, and to reveal that it'll be out Friday (May 29).