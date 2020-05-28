Lady Gaga & Blackpink's Epic New Collab, Anuel Gushes Over Fiancé Karol G and More | Billboard News



Related videos from verified sources Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard News



K-pop is officially taking over May, and even some new characters are coming to play. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:11 Published 2 hours ago Rosalía Teases Collab 'TKN' With Travis Scott | Billboard News



Rosalía then took to Twitter again on Wednesday (May 27) to share a visual teaser of the track, and to reveal that it'll be out Friday (May 29). Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:16 Published 5 hours ago