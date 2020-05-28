President Trump tweets extension of National Guard deployments through mid-August
With a tweet, President Donald Trump announced an extension of National Guard deployments through mid-August ensuring those serving receive extra benefits.
News 5 Cleveland Deployments were original supposed to end on June 24.
https://t.co/fCtYmT7Y7D 1 hour ago
Governor Polis Said National Guard Help Will Be Extended Through Mid AugustThe Colorado National Guard has been helping in multiple ways since the pandemic started and will continue to do so.
With a tweet the president ends the deployment of National Guard troopsWith a tweet the president ends the deployment of National Guard troops.