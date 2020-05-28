President Trump tweets extension of National Guard deployments through mid-August

Global  

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:06s - Published
With a tweet, President Donald Trump announced an extension of National Guard deployments through mid-August ensuring those serving receive extra benefits.

