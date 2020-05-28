Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard News

Ellie Goulding Unveils Release Date, Tracklist for New Album ‘Brightest Blue' | Billboard NewsEllie Goulding’s forthcoming studio set now has a title, a release date and a confirmed lineup of a-list pop and hip-hop guests, including a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD.
Lady Gaga Drops Catchy 'Sour Candy' Collab with Blackpink | Billboard NewsLady Gaga sprinkled some Willy Wonka-style dust on her Little Monsters on Thursday (May 28) with the surprise release of her Blackpink collab, "Sour Candy."