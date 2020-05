Quarantine windows bring joy to this neighborhood

To keep his neighbors' spirits up, Mark LaFerney decorates his window every week with a new COVID-19 inspired design.

People who walk by, read messages like "Better days are ahead", "Wear a mask" and "Don't be a punk, stay the funk home." "As an artist, I thought about what I could do during this time to keep myself busy, to inspire other people, and contribute something," LaFerney said.

To keep up with LaFerney's Quarantine Windows, visit his Instagram page @slumberingalligator.