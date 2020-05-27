Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Gather In Venice For 2nd Day Of Police Protests

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Protesters Gather In Venice For 2nd Day Of Police Protests

Protesters Gather In Venice For 2nd Day Of Police Protests

A crowd gathered Thursday afternoon in Venice to condemn the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CactiCaroline

mocosa 🌵 RT @CBSLA: WATCH: A small protest in Venice has remained peaceful so far as 2nd day of protests gets underway in wake of the death of a bla… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades at protest over George Floyd's death [Video]

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades at protest over George Floyd's death

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. Footage from Minnehaha Ave, filmed by @sciencebymail shows Minneapolis police..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd [Video]

Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd

Thousands turned out to peacefully protest after the mass outrage at the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 26. Footage shows the civil disobedience, which..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:27Published