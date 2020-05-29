Panjab University finalises SoPs to conduct semester exams from July: Parvinder Singh

Panjab University Exam Controller Dr Parvinder Singh informed that university finalised standard operative procedures to conduct exams for exit classes from July.

"Panjab University has finalised standard operative procedures to conduct exams for exit classes from July.

A maximum of 150 candidates will be allowed at each centre in one session and exam duration will be of 2 hours.

Not more than 15 candidates and an invigilator will be allowed in a room.

No candidate living in red zones/containment zones will be allowed to appear in the exams. Separate arrangement will be made for them," said Singh ahead of University exams in Punjab.