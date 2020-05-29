Global  

Has has COVID-19 impacted the homeless community? p3
Duration: 06:52s
COVID-19's impact on the homeless community.

Paula Foster, Chair of Metro's Homelessness Planning Council and Dr. Sheryl Fleisch, Medical Director of Vanderbilt Street Psychiatry join Ben Hall to discuss.

