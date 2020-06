Pebble Beach hosts 180 local healthcare workers for free golf

It was a way to give healthcare workers a much needed break and to say thank you

TODAY ....180HEALTHCARE WORKERSFROM THE COMMUNITYHOSPITAL OF THEMONTEREY PENINSULA,NATIVIDAD AND SALINASVALLEY MEMORIAL WERETREATED TO A FREEROUND OF GOLF.....FOR MANY PLAYINGPEBBLE BEACH IS ABUCKET LIST ITEM....DR. PETER CHANDLER ISAN AVID GOLFER BUTTHIS HIS FIRST TIMEPLAYING PEBBLE..."IM SUPER EXCITED AND ALITTLE NERVOUS BECUASE I'MNOT THAT GREAT OF AGOLFER"ALL SKILL LEVELS WEREWELCOME TODAY...AWAY TO GIVE HEALTHAREWORKERS A MUCHNEEDED BREAK....ANDSAY THANK YOU"THEY ARE OUT THERERISKING THEIR LIVESEVERYDAY IN ODER TOPROTECT US.

WE THOUGHTTHIS WOULD BE JUST A LITTLEBIT OF A WAY TO THANKTHEM AND GIVE BACK TOTHEM." CHOMP CEOSTEVE PACKER WAS OUTON PEBBLES FAMED7TH....PLAYING WITHEACH FORESOME AS THEYCAME THROUGH.......THANKING THEMFOR THEIR SERVICE."THIS IS A TANGIBLEEXAMPLE OF THE SUPPORTWE'VE RECIEVED THOUGHTTHE PANDEMIC FROM OURCOMMUNITY"AND PEOLE HAVE A CHANCETO GET OUT ANDEXPERIENCE SOMETHINGTHAT MANY HAVE NEVERHAD THE CHANCE TOEXPEREINCE BEFORE"REALLY SPECIAL" ####IN ADDITION TO THEGOLF...EVERYONE GOTLUNCH ON THE COURSEAND THE OPPORTUNITYTO WIN RAFFLE PRIZESTHAT INCLUDED FUTURESTAYS AT THE RESORT,GOLF AND DINING.##