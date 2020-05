Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlocked the first part of his $55 billion compensation package.

According to Business Insider, Musk does not take a salary from the company.

Tesla had to reach $20 billion in revenue and a sustained market cap of $100 billion before Musk could receive his package.

Now Musk can buy 1,688,670 shares at a discount price of $350.02 a piece.

While Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index showed Musk is worth around $40 billion, he is “cash poor,” with most of his wealth in Tesla stock.