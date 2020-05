Chris Rock And Rosie Perez Encourage New Yorkers To Wear Face Masks And Get Tested

Chris Rock and Rosie Perez joined New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo at his daily press briefing.

The two stars encouraged people to use masks in public and stressed the importance of getting tested for COVID-19.

According to CNN, Cuomo said he’s “not cool enough” for people to follow his advice.

Perez said: "This is not a joke, this is not a hoax.

This is real.” Rock said: "Social distancing is what was the prescription, and we need to take the whole dose or else it's going to get worse."