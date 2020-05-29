Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

Minnesota Gov.

Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis.

The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen.

According to Business Insider, a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes, ultimately killing him.

While Walz said the anger people feel was “justified,” he said the “unlawful and dangerous activity” taking place wasn’t.

Peaceful protests over Floyd’s death have been overshadowed by the looting of a Target and fire in an AutoZone.