Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

Minnesota Gov.

Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis.

The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen.

According to Business Insider, a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes, ultimately killing him.

While Walz said the anger people feel was “justified,” he said the “unlawful and dangerous activity” taking place wasn’t.

Peaceful protests over Floyd’s death have been overshadowed by the looting of a Target and fire in an AutoZone.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Minnesota Rolls Out National Guard To Stop Riots And Looting

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called in National Guard units after law enforcement failed to...
Eurasia Review - Published

Target closes dozens of Twin Cities stores as looting spreads; Frey declares local emergency

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a local emergency and Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_US

One News Page (U.S.) RT @One_News_Page: Governor Involves National Guard After #MinneapolisProtests Escalate https://t.co/siDmYGhGAo Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a… 3 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Governor Involves National Guard After #MinneapolisProtests Escalate https://t.co/siDmYGhGAo Minnesota Gov. Tim W… https://t.co/XmD1kfJn16 5 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores: https://t.co/siDmYG05IQ #minneapolisriots 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death [Video]

National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death

The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published
WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday evening. Minnesota's governor has activated the national guard to help restore order.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:56Published